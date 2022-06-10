Everipedia (IQ) Market Cap Hits $58.94 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $58.94 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00316699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00436590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030389 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,450,821 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

