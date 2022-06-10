Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ EVOK opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 418.04% and a negative return on equity of 200.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.
About Evoke Pharma (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
