Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $206.00 to $173.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as low as $115.35 and last traded at $115.40, with a volume of 39009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.99.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXPE. Redburn Partners raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.72.
In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.
