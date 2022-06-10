Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $206.00 to $173.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as low as $115.35 and last traded at $115.40, with a volume of 39009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.99.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXPE. Redburn Partners raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.72.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,146 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $22,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.