FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $291.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $331.00 to $291.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.38.
NYSE FDX opened at $217.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.17 and its 200 day moving average is $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $304.59.
In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,063,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
