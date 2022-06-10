FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $291.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $331.00 to $291.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.38.

NYSE FDX opened at $217.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.17 and its 200 day moving average is $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $304.59.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,063,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

