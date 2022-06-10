FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Down 81.3% in May

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

DBMBF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

