Financial Analysis: Workiva (NYSE:WK) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Workiva alerts:

This table compares Workiva and WalkMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $443.29 million 8.34 -$37.73 million ($0.95) -74.74 WalkMe $193.30 million 4.04 -$95.81 million ($1.76) -5.38

Workiva has higher revenue and earnings than WalkMe. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WalkMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of WalkMe shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Workiva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and WalkMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -10.43% -67.49% -5.33% WalkMe -45.72% -33.65% -21.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Workiva and WalkMe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 1 4 0 2.80 WalkMe 0 1 8 0 2.89

Workiva currently has a consensus price target of $118.80, indicating a potential upside of 67.32%. WalkMe has a consensus price target of $18.78, indicating a potential upside of 98.50%. Given WalkMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Workiva.

Summary

Workiva beats WalkMe on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About WalkMe (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.