Financial Contrast: Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) versus Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Financial Group and Berkshire Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 1 4 6 0 2.45 Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $54.27, suggesting a potential upside of 39.63%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Berkshire Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 30.67% 10.69% 1.19% Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Berkshire Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $6.99 billion 2.76 $2.32 billion $4.72 8.24 Berkshire Bancorp $20.05 million N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Berkshire Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending products, credit cards, business loans, wealth management, and investment services; and auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans, as well as digital deposit products. This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers, as well as through its online and mobile platforms. The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as syndicated loans, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity capital markets services. This segment serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. It operates approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia; 114 retail and commercial non-branch offices in national markets; and approximately 3,300 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Berkshire Bancorp (Get Rating)

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and financial leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan and four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

