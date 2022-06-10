First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.28

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.28 and last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.17.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,949.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

