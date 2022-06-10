First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FQVLF traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. 6,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,566. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.63. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.