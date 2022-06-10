First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Trading Down 2.6%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $45.20. 722,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,711,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.