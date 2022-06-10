Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

FIVE traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,448. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.46.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.