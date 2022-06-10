Flaharty Asset Management LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,524 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 397,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,383,000 after buying an additional 322,200 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Johnson Rice cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $4,118,438. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.59. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

