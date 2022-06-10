Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 21,871 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $142.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.19.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.