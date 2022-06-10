Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $299.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $280.21 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

