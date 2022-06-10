Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $81.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.55. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

