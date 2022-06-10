Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $13.86 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

Shares of CVS opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.46. The company has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

