Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $24.34 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $24,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,505,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,261,136,000 after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $539.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $447.80 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $558.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

