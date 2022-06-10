Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Foran Mining stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.42.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

