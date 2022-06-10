ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.71 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.45–$0.41 EPS.

FORG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

