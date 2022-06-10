FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,357,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,150 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $61,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in FormFactor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,517,000 after acquiring an additional 103,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FormFactor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,409,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,167,000 after purchasing an additional 114,375 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in FormFactor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,938,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,633,000 after purchasing an additional 59,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,772,000 after purchasing an additional 45,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

