Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $16.00 million, a P/E ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 0.80. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

