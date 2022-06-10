Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $44.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of FOXA opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. FOX has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of FOX by 31.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 73,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 3.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 75.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 87,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in FOX by 42.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

