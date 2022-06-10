Fractal 24-Hour Volume Reaches $42,940.00 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Fractal has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $546,802.53 and $42,940.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

