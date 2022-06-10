Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Rating) will report $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Franklin Resources posted sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full-year sales of $8.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

BEN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $38.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

