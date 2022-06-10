FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FTC Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.88.

FTC Solar stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $545.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Cook sold 50,888 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $333,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $54,162.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 389,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,258.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,057,489 shares of company stock worth $4,367,259 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 70.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

