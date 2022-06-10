Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 104 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.