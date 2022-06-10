G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.81 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.50 EPS.

Shares of GIII traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $8,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

