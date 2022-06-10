Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8,020.84

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,020.84 ($100.51) and traded as low as GBX 7,050 ($88.35). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 7,150 ($89.60), with a volume of 25,625 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,280.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,005.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) dividend. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $65.00. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 93 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,913 ($86.63) per share, for a total transaction of £6,429.09 ($8,056.50).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

