Gary McGrath Sells 6,119 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider Gary McGrath sold 6,119 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £18,785.33 ($23,540.51).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Gary McGrath purchased 46 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($189.07).

On Friday, March 11th, Gary McGrath purchased 49 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £150.43 ($188.51).

Shares of Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 320 ($4.01) on Friday. Zotefoams plc has a 52-week low of GBX 264.32 ($3.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 499 ($6.25). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 313.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 355.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37. The company has a market capitalization of £155.59 million and a P/E ratio of 35.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

