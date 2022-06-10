GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.29). GDS posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.59) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. GDS’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDS. Cowen reduced their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after buying an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,439,000 after buying an additional 1,261,960 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 243.7% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,696,000 after buying an additional 1,248,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.04. 29,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. GDS has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.09.

About GDS (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.