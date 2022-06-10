Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GNK. B. Riley boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $951.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742 shares in the company, valued at $18,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $842,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 628.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 95,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 151,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 157.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

