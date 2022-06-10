Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $10.60 on Monday. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $155.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 281.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the third quarter worth about $111,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

