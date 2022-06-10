General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,093 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. 287,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,497,331. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. General Motors has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

