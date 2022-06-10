Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Genie Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $8.49 on Monday. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $222.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Genie Energy by 280.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genie Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy during the third quarter worth $118,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genie Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 77.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

