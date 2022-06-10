German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires 177 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $2,455,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,379.7% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 36,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $9.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $530.43. 17,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,816. The company has a market capitalization of $207.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $447.80 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $558.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.