German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 1,178 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.52.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 532,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,773,292. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $426.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

