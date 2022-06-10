German American Bancorp Inc. Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.6% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA traded down $11.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.26. 39,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.43. The company has a market cap of $328.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

