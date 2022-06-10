German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,365. The company has a market cap of $253.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.73. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.