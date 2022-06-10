German American Bancorp Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $9.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $441.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,845. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.27 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $461.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.22.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

