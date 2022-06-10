Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Get Gevo alerts:

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $593.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Gevo has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 35,339 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gevo by 27.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,830,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,904 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth $5,853,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gevo by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gevo by 694.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 827,548 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gevo by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,068,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 705,327 shares during the period. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gevo (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.