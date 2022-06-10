Glitch Hits One Day Volume of $187,390.00 (GLCH)

Glitch (GLCH) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Glitch has a market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $187,390.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Glitch has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

