Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) EVP Sells $2,114,385.20 in Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GPN stock opened at $122.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.80 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.