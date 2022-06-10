Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. Global Ship Lease posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $9.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $153.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. 21,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $753.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.73. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $30.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.