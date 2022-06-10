Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Shares Up 0.4%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.41. 787,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 903,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter.

