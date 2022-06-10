GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $53.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,994,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.