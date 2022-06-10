GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 552.4% from the May 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

GNNDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.67.

GNNDY stock traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.28. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.36. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $91.25 and a 52-week high of $286.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

