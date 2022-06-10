Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $16.72 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 5.4% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Novartis were worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NVS stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

