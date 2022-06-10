Godsey & Gibb Associates Invests $29,000 in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.47%.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

