Godsey & Gibb Associates Purchases New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,269,000. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 6.5% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 333,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,386,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $176.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

