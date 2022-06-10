Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $325,222.63 and $211,392.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00326582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.17 or 0.00434089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00030400 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

